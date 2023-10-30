Oct 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Alberto FernÃ¡ndez LÃ³pez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Unicaja Banco Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. I'm here today with Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our CFO; and Juan Pablo Lopez, Head of Investor Relations, and they will take us through their presentation. Please remember, we will have the live Q&A session after the presentation. Thank you, Pablo.
Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃn - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance
Thank you, Alberto. Let's start with the recap of the key highlights of the quarter, as we always do. We have seen the deleverage of the private sector in Spain speed up a little bit in the last few months. In our case, the consumer lending is performing very much in line with the sector, decreasing 2.5% year-on-year as the demand is lower due to higher rates and macro uncertainties. Private customer resources remain supportive and have decreased by only 1.4% year-on-year despite high mortgage and corporate repayments. Keep in mind,
Q3 2023 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
