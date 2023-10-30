Q3 2023 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alberto Fernández López - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Pablo González, our CFO; and Juan Pablo Lopez, Head of Investor Relations



Pablo González Martín - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you, Alberto. Let's start with the recap of the key highlights of the quarter, as we always do. We have seen the deleverage of the private sector in Spain speed up a little bit in the last few months. In our case, the consumer lending is performing very much in line with the sector, decreasing 2.5% year-on-year as the demand is lower due to higher rates and macro uncertainties. Private customer resources remain supportive and have decreased by only 1.4% year-on-year despite high mortgage and corporate repayments. Keep in mind,