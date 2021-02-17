Q4 2020 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs' fourth quarter 2020 presentation. Thank you for being here and for your interest in listening to what was a very successful quarter for Ultimovacs.



So let's move to the next slide, slide number 2. I need to show you the disclaimer. And now, moving to slide number 3. This is the agenda for today. I will start giving the highlights for the quarter. Then I will give the word to Jens to go through the operational update on our clinical trials.



Hans will cover the key financials and news flow. And then we will have -- as usually, we select a theme to explain and talk to our shareholders about some of the key topics that impact our activities in our industry. And we selected for this quarter talking about intellectual property rights and other ways of protecting the commercial interest of the company. And as usual, we will end with a Q&A session. So please make sure that you start sending your questions now through the link.



Moving to the next slide, slide number 4. So highlights for the