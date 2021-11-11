Q3 2021 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Carlos de Sousa

Ultimovacs ASA - CEO

* Jens BjÃ¸rheim

Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer

* Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid

Ultimovacs ASA - CFO



Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs's third quarter of 2021 presentation. As we usually time, I have with me our Chief Medical Officer, Jens BjÃ¸rnheim; and our Chief Financial Officer, Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid, that will go through the highlights of this quarter.



As you know, this has been a fantastic year for Ultimovacs. We have had a very successful year so far. And I have to say that the month of October was exceptional. By starting to mention that, we -- as communicated we have now our fifth Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer. Of course, Jens will give you all the details of