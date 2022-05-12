Q1 2022 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos de Sousa
Ultimovacs ASA - CEO
* Jens BjÃ¸rheim
Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer
* Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid
Ultimovacs ASA - CFO
=====================
Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO
Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to listen to our first quarter of 2022 presentation. As usually, I'm here with Jens, our Chief Medical Officer; and Hans, our Chief Financial Officer. We will go through the highlights of the quarter and after this session, we will be going through a Q&A part. So please send your questions, if you have any, while we present it.
But I also want to take the opportunity to thank all of the shareholders and interested parties that have been sending us a lot of questions, and we will try to address the majority of them when possible. So again, thanks, everybody, and we can start.
As you know, I need to show you this slide, but let's move to
