Aug 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carlos de Sousa
Ultimovacs ASA - CEO
* Jens BjÃ¸rheim
Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer
* Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid
Ultimovacs ASA - CFO
=====================
Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs second quarter of 2022 presentation. Together with me, we have Jens BjÃ¸rheim, that is our Chief Medical Officer; and Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid, that is our Chief Financial Officer.
As usual, I will introduce the key highlights of the quarter. We will go through the operational update, financial, a little bit of what is going to happen in the next 6, 12 months; and then, as usual, we will have a Q&A session. So please, if you haven't done so, send us your questions, and we will try to answer as many as possible. So if we can move to the next slide.
Yes, it has been -- and of course, I have to show you the slide. Let's go to the highlights. Next slide. So
Q2 2022 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 19, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...