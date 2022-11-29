Ultimovacs ASA at Biostock Life Science Fall Summit Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / NTS GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here. My name is Carlos de Sousa. I'm the CEO of Ultimovacs. Ultimovacs is a publicly listed company in the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. And that's why I need to show you the slide. And we are located in Oslo, and we also have a team in Uppsala.



So what does Ultimovacs do? Ultimovacs is operating in the field of immuno-oncology with a next-generation universal cancer vaccine, with several benefits among them the fact that it is easy to administer, just as intradermal injections. It's also a truly off-the-shelf product, ready to be administered when needed. And we basically stimulate, educate the immune system to recognize cancer cells. And we are using combination with checkpoint inhibitors.



We improve the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors. As you know, checkpoint inhibitors don't kill cancer cells. They just block their defenses, so you need an active immune system to penetrate the tumor and kill the cancer cells. And that's what we do. We basically, our goal is to be used as a backbone across multiple