Q4 2022 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Feb 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT



Carlos de Sousa

Ultimovacs ASA - CEO

Jens Bjørheim

Ultimovacs ASA - Chief Medical Officer

Hans Vassgård Eid

Ultimovacs ASA - CFO



Carlos de Sousa Ultimovacs ASA-CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs' fourth-quarter 2022 results. As usual, I have with me our Chief Medical Officer, Jens BjÃ¸rheim; and our Chief Financial Officer, Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid.



We have received a lot of questions, but feel free to -- while we present, to send your questions as usual to the links that you have received with the details of the webcast.



And with this, let's move to the next slide. We have to show you this, but let's talk about Q4 2022 highlights. Again, a very busy, but successful quarter for Ultimovacs and the team. I think the news that everybody is waiting is, of course, are we as a company on track and prepared for the readouts that we are going to have