Q1 2023 Ultimovacs ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Ultimovacs' first-quarter 2023 results. As usually, I have with me Jens BjÃ¸rheim, our Chief Medical Officer; and Hans VassgÃ¥rd Eid, our Chief Financial Officer.



You have the opportunity to ask questions and questions during the presentation. And we added to the ones that we have already received. And we will try to answer as many as possible after the presentation.



So if we move to the next slide. I have to show you the disclaimer. And in the next slide, for -- just to take in consideration that some people may not be so familiar with Ultimovacs, so I'll just give a quick introduction before moving in specific to the quarterly results.



So Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotech company. And we are developing a universal and off-the-shelf cancer vaccine that in a broad clinical program has the goal of showing that UV1 can be used in multiple cancer types and in combination with different classes of drugs.



And we target an enzyme that is expressed in 85% to 90% of cancers throughout all