Jun 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Carlos de Sousa - Ultimovacs ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending this webcast. It is with great pleasure that we look forward to present to you the preliminary results from the NIPU study. But before that I want to take the opportunity to give a big thank you to all the patients, investigators and the families for participating and for the commitment in really helping the medical community to becoming more knowledgeable about a very, very difficult type of cancer to treat.



But of course, a very special thank you to Professor (inaudible) Helen and her team for, first, for her interest in really using UV1 in her patients and for the dedication to follow these patients for this extended period of time and also now for all her enthusiasm in presenting the data at a future conference.



So we will touch basically briefly initially just a little bit on the study so that everybody understands and the preliminary results, and then I will talk about how the impact of these studies are in the ongoing clinical program, that we have quite a broad program in the other study.

