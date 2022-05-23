Q1 2022 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



Thank you so much. It's a pleasure to present our Q1 report. And if we move to slide 2 and then to slide 3, I can say that it's me, Forsberg and the CFO of Cantargia, Bengt JÃ¶ndell, who would do his presentation.



And then the going to slide number 4. We've been running through in a way and at a period with lots of news flow, but lots of news flow had the one chance of the lead project, that's been around stocking up new trials, so first patient in and things like that. So that's a very important event because it means that new activities are starting.



But from the results point of view, we have had much more, let's say, progress in the second project, the CAN10 program where we present new results in systemic sclerosis during the period. And also yesterday, we could present some very exciting results in atherosclerosis, which is not the lead indication, but still very exciting and really a new opportunity for our program.



And another important event also, which happened already early January, it's that we signed an