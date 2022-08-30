Q2 2022 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome to our half-year report. It's a real pleasure to present it. It's been a period which had a lot of excitement and lots of progress for Cantargia.



So if we go to slide number 2 and then to slide number 3. I'd just like to present myself. I'm GÃ¶ran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia, as we heard. And together with Bengt JÃ¶ndell, we will give the presentation.



So then if we go to slide number 4, this is, let's say, a summary of the most important news flow we had during this period. And by far, the most important part has been the presentation at ASCO in June, where we presented significant amount of new data for our lead asset, nadunolimab, both in pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, here in combination with chemotherapy, as well as the first data set on nadunolimab in combination with Keytruda.



And we're really excited about what we have seen so far and how we can advance the development based on these data. And we will come back to that a little bit in more detail.



But before