Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Cantargia Q3 2023 report presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Now, I will hand over to the speakers: CEO, GÃ¶ran Forsberg; and CFO, Patrik Renblad. Please go ahead.
GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO
Thanks a lot. It's been a very good period for Cantargia. And it's really a pleasure to present the progress we made in our projects at this Q3 report, as well as the financial updates.
So going directly into the story and what has happened -- so obviously, we presented new data in pancreatic cancer, which is the lead indication for nadunolimab, and we've seen -- and I'm coming back to that -- strong efficacy in general. But we also seen very strong effects in patients that have the highest levels of the target for our therapy, IL1RAP.
And we've done [digging the] further interviews to see that, for instance, IL1RAP is linked to KRAS mutations, which are associated with aggressive disease. So it gives us more and more confidence that the drug is really doing what it's
Q3 2023 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...