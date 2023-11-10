Q3 2023 Cantargia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

GÃ¶ran Forsberg - Cantargia AB - CEO



Thanks a lot. It's been a very good period for Cantargia. And it's really a pleasure to present the progress we made in our projects at this Q3 report, as well as the financial updates.



So going directly into the story and what has happened -- so obviously, we presented new data in pancreatic cancer, which is the lead indication for nadunolimab, and we've seen -- and I'm coming back to that -- strong efficacy in general. But we also seen very strong effects in patients that have the highest levels of the target for our therapy, IL1RAP.



And we've done [digging the] further interviews to see that, for instance, IL1RAP is linked to KRAS mutations, which are associated with aggressive disease. So it gives us more and more confidence that the drug is really doing what it's