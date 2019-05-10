Q1 2019 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Torstensson -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Sweco's First Quarter 2019 Interim Report Presentation. My name is Lars Torstensson, and I am Communication Manager here at Sweco. It's good to see so many of you joining us today here at our headquarter, but I would also like to take the opportunity to welcome everyone that has joined us via the web today as well. I should mention that it's also today possible to ask questions via the telephone conference. So please prepare yourself for that. With me today, I have, of course, as always, our President and CEO, Ãsa; and also our CFO, Jonas.



And I would like with that say, Ãsa, please take us through the formal presentation.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Lars. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to all of you. I'm really excited to present this quarter. I'm also really happy to welcome you to Sweco's headquarter for the first time here in Marieberg, Stockholm. Here you get a glimpse of what we are working with, how we