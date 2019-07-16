Q2 2019 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
The setup will be as following. Our President and CEO, Ãsa Bergman, will start by presenting the overall report and then hand over to Christel Retzlaff, our acting CFO who will walk us through the numbers. After the presentation, you will have the possibility to ask questions. Let us get right to Sweco's results for the quarter. Please, Ãsa.
Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, Katarina, and hello, everyone. The second quarter was another stable quarter for Sweco with continued solid organic growth and profit development. The organic growth was 5% in the quarter, and please note that there is a significant calendar effect in this quarter. Adjusted for calendar, EBITA increased with 12% compared to last year. The result is driven by an increased number of employees and a positive trend in hourly fees. And the positive development is also supported by a solid order backlog in
Jul 16, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
