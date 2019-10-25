Q3 2019 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, everyone. Very welcome to Sweco, and very welcome to the presentation of our third quarter. Today, we will have the opportunity to listen to our CEO and President, Ãsa Bergman, and our new CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke, walk us through the report. So thank you, everyone, for being here. And, please Ãsa.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina, and again, welcome to Sweco's Q3 presentation. And let us start with the overall picture. Q3 is another quarter of continued profitable growth. Adjusted for calendar, we grew 6% organically. And the EBITDA improved with 22% or SEK 58 million adjusted for the calendar. And as we continue to grow, I'm happy to announce that we now exceeded SEK 20 billion, rolling 12 for the first time in Sweco's history. I'm also happy to announce another important acquisition this quarter. We acquired NRC Group's railway division. And with