Q4 2019 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, everyone, and you are very welcome to Sweco and the presentation of our year-end report for 2019.



Today, we have the opportunity to listen to our CEO, Ãsa Bergman; and our CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke. And after their presentations, you have the opportunity to ask questions.



So I think we should get started. Ãsa, please.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina, and welcome, everyone, to this Q4 presentation of Sweco. I will start by giving you an overview of the company of today. Sweco is today Europe's leading engineering and architectural consultancy. We operate on 8 core markets and we are executing our business in more than 70 countries. We are at year-end more than 17,000 employees, meaning that last year, we grow the number of FTEs, or employees, with 1,500 people. We have now a net sales exceeding SEK 20 billion and a margin of 9.1%.