Q1 2020 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sweco, and welcome to the presentation for the first quarter. Today, we will listen to Ãsa Bergman, our CEO and President for Sweco; and our CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke, who will present the report.
I would just like to inform you that we have special circumstances, as we all know, so we can only take questions through the chat today. So there will be possibilities to answer those after the presentation. So you can start thinking about your questions straightaway.
With that, I hand over to you, Ãsa.
Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you, Katarina. Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q1 presentation. I would like to start this presentation by giving you a short overview of our company. Sweco is today Europe's leading engineering and architectural consultancy. We focus on 8 core markets in Europe, and we do business in more than 70
