Q1 2021 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Katarina GrÃ¶nwall - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Sweco, and welcome to the report for the first quarter 2021. Today, we have the privilege of having our CEO and President, Ãsa Bergman; and Olof StÃ¥lnacke, our CFO, who will walk you through the report. We start with the presentation, and after that, we take questions.



So Ãsa, please go ahead.



Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you, Katarina, and welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q1 presentation.



Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco. We are Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy with 8 geographical business areas in Europe, and we do business in more than 70 countries worldwide. We employ 17,500 experts, which means that we can deliver a unique set of competencies to serve our clients. With this introduction, let us now move into the result of the first quarter 2021.



