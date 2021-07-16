Q2 2021 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. And as said, this is Ãsa Bergman, CEO and President of Sweco. Today, we're going to look into the Q2 presentation. And with me today, I have Olof Stalnacke, our CFO. So with that, we welcome.



And before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco. We are today Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy with 8 geographical business areas in Europe, and we do business in more than 70 countries worldwide. We employ 17,500 experts, which means that we can deliver a unique set of competencies to serve our clients.



And with that, let us move over to our performance in the second quarter. So