Q4 2021 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Johnny Nylund - Sweco AB(publ)-Head of Press
Welcome to Sweco and the presentation of the interim report for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. With us today, we have Ãsa Bergman, our President and CEO; and Olof Stalnacke, our CFO. And with that, we should get started. Over to you, Ãsa.
Ãsa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q4 presentation. Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco.
Sweco is Europe's leading engineering and architectural consultancy with 18,000 experts. We have 8 geographical business areas in Europe, and we do business in many countries across the world.
In 2021, we conducted more than 100,000 projects. Net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 21.8 billion, and we continue to expand our margin.
I will soon get back to our full year performance. But let us first have a look at the fourth quarter.
We end 2021 with a solid quarter, delivering a
