Q1 2022 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this presentation of Sweco's Q1 report that was published earlier this morning. My name is Marcela Sylvander, and I'm the Chief Communication Officer here at Sweco. And with me this morning, I have Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof Stalnacke. They will take us through the results from the first quarter. And after their presentation, we will open up for questions. Please, Asa.



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q1 presentation.



Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco. Sweco is Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy with 18,000 experts. We have 8 geographical business areas in Europe, and we do business in many countries across the world.



And let us now start the Q1 presentation. We had a positive start to the year. Net sales increased to SEK 6 billion, with organic growth of 3% and acquired growth adding another 2% in the