Q3 2022 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q3 Report. My name is Marcela Sylvander, I'm the Chief Communication Officer here at Sweco. And with me today, I have Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke. They will take us through the results of this third quarter. And after that, we will open up for questions. So please, Asa.



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q3 presentation. Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with 18,500 expert and a turnover of SEK 23.5 billion. We have 8 geographical business areas in Europe and with business in more than 70 countries across the world. Now let me present the Q3 results. I am happy to say that we delivered strong organic growth of almost 9% in the quarter, the highest level in almost