Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q3 Report. My name is Marcela Sylvander, I'm the Chief Communication Officer here at Sweco. And with me today, I have Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof StÃ¥lnacke. They will take us through the results of this third quarter. And after that, we will open up for questions. So please, Asa.
Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q3 presentation. Before we move into the quarter, let me give you a short recap of Sweco. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with 18,500 expert and a turnover of SEK 23.5 billion. We have 8 geographical business areas in Europe and with business in more than 70 countries across the world. Now let me present the Q3 results. I am happy to say that we delivered strong organic growth of almost 9% in the quarter, the highest level in almost
Q3 2022 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...