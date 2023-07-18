Q2 2023 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sweco Q2 2023 IR report. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Marcela Sylvander, CCO. Please go ahead.
Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Sweco's Q2 report. As you heard, my name is Marcela Sylvander, and I'm the Chief Communication Officer here at Sweco. Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof Stalnacke will take us through the results of the second quarter. And after that, we will, of course, open up for questions.
Please go ahead, Asa.
Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q2 presentation.
Before we move into the quarter, I would like to give you a short recap of Sweco. Sweco is today Europe
