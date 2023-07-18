Q2 2023 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 11:15AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander, Chief Communication Officer; Asa Bergman, President and CEO; and CFO, Olof Stalnacke



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q2 presentation.



Before we move into the quarter, I would like to give you a short recap of Sweco. Sweco is today Europe