Q3 2023 Sweco AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Marcela Sylvander - Sweco AB(publ)-Chief Communications Officer



Sweco's President and CEO, Asa Bergman; and CFO, Olof Stalnacke. They will take us through the results of this third quarter.



Asa Bergman - Sweco AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone, to Sweco's Q3 presentation. Before we present the quarter, let me give you a quick recap of Sweco. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy with operations in 8 geographical business areas across some 15 markets in Europe. We are well diverse business operating across 3 broad segments with a healthy balance of private and public clients. The foundation for Sweco's long-term success is our mix of competencies spread across 21,000 experts, our focus on organic and acquired growth as well as our efficient and