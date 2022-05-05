Q1 2022 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ãmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to this call, where we're going to present the Q1 report of Xbrane Biopharma. I will start to apologize a little bit for my voice today; maybe sounds like I had a heavy night yesterday, but that's not the case. It's a pollen allergic reaction, so apologies for that. But we'll try to do the best out of this call anyway.



So I guess I'll start here with the reminder on our portfolio of Biosimilar candidates we're working on. We have actually come out Lucentis biosimilar candidate, which is currently in the registration phase. We submitted the file to EMA in September last year and to FDA in March this year. And we're currently going through the regulatory processes to try to get towards an approval in Europe during the latter part of this year and then in US most likely Q1 next year.



We have Xcimzane, our biosimilar candidates, which we partner up with Biogen earlier this year. We are very happy with that arrangement and having Biogen as a partner. And then, we're currently going through a tech-transfer in