Aug 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Filip Einarsson - Redeye AB - Moderator



So next up, we're pleased to introduce Martin Ãmark, the CEO of Xbrane Biopharma, an interesting company which has a very eventful time ahead of them. Welcome, Martin.



Martin Ãmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody, my name is Martin, I'm the CEO of Xbrane. So just to give you the highlights of the company first. We are a developer of so-called biosimilars. And biosimilars are follow-on drugs, you could say, to already approved biological drugs that can be launched upon patent expiry of the originator drug. And we focus on having the lowest production cost of our products. And we do that on the basis of patented platform technology.



We believe that that platform and ourselves as a company, it has been validated by commercial partnerships. We have partnerships with companies such as STADA, Bausch & Lomb, and Biogen. So large pharmaceutical companies that has committed EUR150 million or more in license fees and cost coverage for our two main programs, actually. And overall, we have a portfolio