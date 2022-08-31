Aug 31, 2022 / NTS GMT
Filip Einarsson - Redeye AB - Moderator
So next up, we're pleased to introduce Martin Ãmark, the CEO of Xbrane Biopharma, an interesting company which has a very eventful time ahead of them. Welcome, Martin.
Martin Ãmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO
Thank you. Hello, everybody, my name is Martin, I'm the CEO of Xbrane. So just to give you the highlights of the company first. We are a developer of so-called biosimilars. And biosimilars are follow-on drugs, you could say, to already approved biological drugs that can be launched upon patent expiry of the originator drug. And we focus on having the lowest production cost of our products. And we do that on the basis of patented platform technology.
We believe that that platform and ourselves as a company, it has been validated by commercial partnerships. We have partnerships with companies such as STADA, Bausch & Lomb, and Biogen. So large pharmaceutical companies that has committed EUR150 million or more in license fees and cost coverage for our two main programs, actually. And overall, we have a portfolio
Xbrane Biopharma AB at Redeye investor forum online 2022 Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...