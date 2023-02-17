Q4 2022 Xbrane Biopharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Åmark - Xbrane Biopharma AB - CEO



Thank you very much and welcome all of you listening to our call where we're going to present Q4 report of 2022 for Xbrane. So first, I'm just going to provide a brief update on our recent biosimilar candidates in our portfolio, the progress we've made during 2022, and what's ahead of us during the course of 2023.



We start with our Lucentis biosimilar. I think we've made great progress during 2022. Of course, most importantly, we got an approval from EMA for the products that have -- so that it now can be launched by our partner STADA across Europe, which is going to take place this quarter. And I'm going come back to that in a later page.



And we worked a lot on the BLA for the regulatory submission to FDA for approval in the US. As all of you probably are aware, we had to