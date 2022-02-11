Q4 2021 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO



This webcast presentation of Rana Gruber's Q4 results. My name is Gunnar Moe, and I am the CEO of Rana Gruber. With me today is our CFO, Erlend HÃ¸yen, who will give you additional insight into the financial results for the quarter and the full year of 2021.



I will start today's presentation by giving you a quick overview of Rana Gruber's performance in 2021, which truly has been a milestone year for our company. I will then walk you through the key events for the quarter before Erlend takes you through the financials.



I will come back to sum up and share a few comments on our outlook before we move on to Q&A. You may ask your questions at any time during the presentation by using the Q&A function in the webcast solution, and we will answer them at the end of this session.



Ending the fourth quarter of 2021, we also conclude the entire year, which has been marked by several important milestones. Rana Gruber was listed on Euronext Growth Oslo in the first quarter, and we have prepared for transfer to the Oslo Stock Exchange main list