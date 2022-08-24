Q2 2022 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO



Welcome to this webcast presentation about Rana Gruber's performance in the second quarter of 2022. My name is Gunnar Moe, and I am the CEO of Rana Gruber. With me today is our CFO, Erlend HÃ¸yen, who will give you additional insight into the financial results of the quarter.



I will start today's presentation by giving you a quick overview of our business. Then I will move to the highlights and production of the quarter before Erlend takes you deeper into the financial results. Towards the end of the presentation, I will come back to sum up and make a few comments about the outlook before we move on to Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



Rana Gruber is the only iron ore producer in Norway. We are located in Mo i Rana and have about 300 employees. Our operation consists of three separate activities.



The first is mining of iron ore from local open pit and underground mines. The second is railway transportation of iron ore from our mines to our processing plant. The third is isolation of hematite and magnetite in the processing plant.



Our