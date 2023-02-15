Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gunnar Moe
Rana Gruber ASA - CEO
* Erlend HÃ¸yen
Rana Gruber ASA - CFO
=====================
Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO
Welcome to this presentation about Rana Gruber's performance in the fourth quarter of 2022. My name is Gunnar Moe, and I am the CEO of Rana Gruber. With me today is our CFO, Erlend HÃ¸yen, who will give you additional insights into the financial results of the quarter.
I will start today's presentation by giving you a quick overview of the highlights of the quarter. Then, I will say some words about our strategic projects before I go more into depth about the production and the HSE. After this, Erlend will take you deeper into the financial results. Towards the end of the presentation, I will sum up and make a few comments about the outlook before we move on to Q&A. (Operator Instructions)
The fourth quarter was a good quarter for Rana Gruber. The strong production trend continued,
Q4 2022 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...