Q1 2023 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO



Welcome to this presentation about Rana Gruber's performance in the first quarter of 2023. My name is Gunnar Moe, and I am the CEO of Rana Gruber. This time we will do things a bit different from previous quarters. We have made a film so you can see Rana Gruber from the inside while we report highlights from the quarter. After the film, we will move on to Q&A and you may ask your questions by using the Q&A function in the webcast solution.



The first quarter of the year was a solid quarter for Rana Gruber. The strong production trend continued and we produced 434,000 metric tons of iron ore. The solid production continued to lower cash cost per metric ton than in 2022.



The financial results in the quarter were also good and the Board of Directors decided to pay out dividends of NOK2.86 per share. We had paid out 70% of the adjusted net profit as dividends in all the nine quarters since we became public. Once again, this confirms our ability to create value to our shareholders.



We have also made progress on our strategic projects. For the