Q2 2023 Rana Gruber ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Gunnar Moe - Rana Gruber ASA - CEO



(audio in progress)



My name is Gunnar Moe, and I am the CEO of Rana Gruber. With me today is our CFO, Erlend HÃ¸yen. If you have any questions, you can use the Q&A function in the webcast solution, and we will answer them at the end of the session.



We had a continued strong production with 427,000 metric tons iron ore concentrate. This is 9% more than in the second quarter of 2022. Cash cost per metric ton produced iron ore concentrate ended at NOK498, equivalent to USD46. The annual maintenance stop was successful and without any incident or damages. The adjustments we did during the maintenance stop enabled us to make significant progress on the Fe65 project. We look forward to seeing the results of these initiatives as we move through the autumn.



The deployment of the first electric machine in the underground mine was a success, with high production efficiency and operational performance. We look forward to introducing more machines in the coming months. We continue