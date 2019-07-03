Jul 03, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Pleasure to be here today after having sat in this room many times before and talked about acquisitions that we haven't done and the reasons why we haven't done them, but still with the ambition to do things. So it's actually nice to be coming to you and telling you that we are doing a deal today or we've announced a deal today.



So thank you all for coming along. I'd say thank you for joining such short notice, following this morning's announcement that we've successfully reached an agreement to acquire OMNOVA Solutions, a U.S.-based speciality chemical company.



As usual, I'm with Steve Bennett and Tim Hughes. And once we've gone through the presentation, we'll go into Q&A.



Starting with the key highlights of today's news, the acquisition of OMNOVA represents a step change for Synthomer, but one that equally provides a low-risk investment opportunity and high synergy potential. OMNOVA has been on our radar for several years. We've been patient and waiting for the right time and price to