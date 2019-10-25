Q3 2019 Synthomer PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, operator. Thanks, everybody, for attending the Synthomer Q3 trading call. I'm here today with Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations; and Stephen Bennett, CFO of Synthomer.



I just like to start really with a little bit of a backdrop that it has been a challenging environment during quarter 3, which was a follow on. We had expected or hoped for a bit of a pickup in quarter 3, which didn't really come generally around the environment, and outlook for quarter 4 remains pretty much flat on where we are with quarter 3.



I don't think you need me to tell you all the reasons why that's the case with the current trade wars, Brexit, automotive industry and depressed activity in some of Mainland Europe, in particular