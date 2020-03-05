Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Calum G. MacLean
Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Stephen G. Bennett
Synthomer plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alexander Samuel Brooks
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
* Dominic Convey
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Jaroslaw Marek Pominkiewicz
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Kevin Christopher Fogarty
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Sebastian Christian Bray
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director
Well, good morning, everyone. We'll get a kickoff, nice and sharp, 9:00. And welcome to our new venue. I'll just get you on my first agenda slide here. As
Full Year 2019 Synthomer PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
