Half Year 2020 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to the Synthomer Half 1 2020 Results presentation. I'm joined today by Stephen Bennett, CFO; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations. Today's presentation is titled Diversity and Differentiation Underpins a Robust Half 1 2020.



The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented times to our industry. Companies have been stress-tested beyond our imagination and thankfully, Synthomer is proving to be both robust and resilient to what is a difficult market environment.



If I turn you to Slide 1, this shows you the key takeaways and highlights of half 1 2020, for which I will go into more detail in subsequent slides. First