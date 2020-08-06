Half Year 2020 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Half 1 2020 presentation for Synthomer plc. My name is Kaiza, and I will be the coordinator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)
Today, we have presenting Calum MacLean, CEO Stephen Bennett, CFO; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations. Gentlemen, you may begin your presentation.
Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Synthomer Half 1 2020 Results presentation. I'm joined today by Stephen Bennett, CFO; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations. Today's presentation is titled Diversity and Differentiation Underpins a Robust Half 1 2020.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented times to our industry. Companies have been stress-tested beyond our imagination and thankfully, Synthomer is proving to be both robust and resilient to what is a difficult market environment.
If I turn you to Slide 1, this shows you the key takeaways and highlights of half 1 2020, for which I will go into more detail in subsequent slides. First
