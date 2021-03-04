Full Year 2020 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO, Interim President of Specialities & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Synthomer plc preliminary results. As normal, I'm joined today by Steve Bennett, the company's CFO; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations. In terms of today's agenda, the presentation will take its usual form, starting with a few highlights from me and then I'll hand over to Steve to go through the results in more detail. I'll then come back to go through a few key aspects of our strategy before closing on outlook. We'll be then very happy to take any questions thereafter.



If I start on Slide #4, which talks about the differentiated and diversified business that Synthomer have today. Against the backdrop of what has clearly been a challenging year for our industry, Synthomer has benefited from the differentiation and diversity of its product portfolio to deliver a significant step change in our business performance. With OMNOVA now fully integrated into Synthomer's 3 core global business units, the group EBITDA has increased 46% to GBP 259 million, reflecting strong