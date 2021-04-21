Q1 2021 Synthomer PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, Charlie, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q1 trading update. I'm joined today on the call by Stephen Bennett, company CFO; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations.



A couple of takeaways for you today. One is -- on this update. One is that all businesses are very much trading well ahead of last year, and that's across all 3 divisions, plus our Acrylate Monomers, and I'll dive into that a little bit in just a second. So that's the first takeaway.



The second takeaway is that following our update of 6 to 8 weeks ago, when we promised to give you regular updates on the sort of supply-demand balance of the nitrile area, we are confirming today that, that tightness has continued and