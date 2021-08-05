Half Year 2021 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Calum G. MacLean - Synthomer plc - CEO, Interim President of Specialities & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Synthomer interim results. Calum MacLean, CEO of Synthomer here, and I will start the presentation. I've got Stephen Bennett, CFO, alongside me here; and Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations. I'll provide a few -- but turn actually to the agenda slide, Slide #3 in your pack. I'll provide a few highlights before handing over to Steve to go through the more detail behind the numbers, after which I'll come back on strategy and outlook, and then we'll take any of your questions at the end of the presentation.



So I'd like to turn, if possible, to Slide #5 in your deck, titled proven strategy delivering record results. Synthomer has delivered threefold increase in EBITDA comparing half 1 2021 with half 1 2020. We have seen a significant improvement in all of our 3 global business divisions, each of which are ahead of the same period last year as well as the first half of 2019. The improved performance is driven by the diverse and resilient nature of the