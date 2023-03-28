Full Year 2022 Synthomer PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and a warm welcome to everyone in the room and to all of you joining us today online. As usual, I'm here with Lily Liu, our CFO; and Faisal Tabbah, who joined us as the Head of Investor Relations at the end of the year is also with us today. For lots of reasons, 2022 was quite a year for Synthomer. So today, as we are reviewing our financial performance, we want to spend some time reminding you about the new strategy we have started to deliver on and how it underpins our confidence for the future. Our agenda this morning will be familiar to all of you, starting with an introduction from me, followed by Lily, running through the financials before I then come back to update our strategic priorities and outlook for 2023.



When I stood up at the start of 2022, I reported a robust without doubt, an exceptional year for Synthomer. In 2021, sales had increased by an extraordinary 47% and EBITDA had doubled to GBP 522 million, reflecting the high demand for NBR based medical glass driven by the pandemic. Our expectations at the