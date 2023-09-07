Sep 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lily Liu
Synthomer plc - CFO & Director
* Michael Willome
Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Charles L. Webb
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Chetan Udeshi
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst
* David Richard Edward Farrell
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Michael Willome - Synthomer plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm here with Lily Liu, our CFO; and Faisal Tabbah, our Head of Investor Relations. Lily and I will run through our respective section of the presentation, and we are then happy to take your questions.
In terms of today's agenda, I will start by summarizing the context and rationale for the proposed rights issue
Half Year 2023 Synthomer PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...