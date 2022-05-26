Q2 2022 Tharisa PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Tharisa PLC interim results investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Sylvia Crown, which are. Good morning.



Ilja Graulich - Tharisa PLC - Head of Investor Relations and Communications



Good morning and thank you very much. And to those participants, thank you for joining us. We have booked this down for an hour to present our interim results for the financial year 2022. With me today are our CEO, Michelle Taylor; and our CFO, Michael Jones. And without further ado, let me hand over to Michelle. And at the end, I will hand all questions and redirect them to the relevant parties. So Michelle?



Michelle Taylor - Tharisa PLC - COO



Thanks, Ilja. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us this morning for our interim results presentation for the six months ended March 31, 2022. I think before