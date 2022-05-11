Q1 2022 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia's first-quarter report for 2022. So I'm Magnus Corfitzen, and I'm looking forward to updating you on our progress in this report.



So now please turn to page number two. We will be making certain forward-looking statements on this call, so please pay attention to this before we turn to page number three.



Ascelia Pharma is dedicated to improve the lives of people living with cancers by offering better treatment options. In particular, we focus on rare cancer conditions that are underserved. Our business model is to identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within orphan oncology. We have two drugs in clinical development: only program Orviglance is an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study. It will be the only product targeting an addressable market of $500 million to $600 million end. Oncoral is ready to start Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in Phase 1.



We're based in MalmÃ¶, in Sweden, and we