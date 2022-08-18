Q2 2022 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q2 report in 2022. So together with the rest of the management team, we're pleased and looking forward to updating you on the results and the progress in the quarter. Now, please turn to page number 2.



In this presentation, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, so please pay attention to this page before turning to page number 3.



Ascelia Pharma is dedicating to improve the life of people living with cancer by offering better treatment options. In particular, we focus on rare cancer conditions. Our business model is to identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within orphan oncology.



We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study. Once it gets to market, it will be the only product targeting an addressable market of opportunity of $500 million to $600 million annually. Oncoral is ready to start Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results