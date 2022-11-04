Q3 2022 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q3 report in 2022. So we look forward to updating you on our progress and the quarter report. So now, please turn to page number 2.



During this presentation, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. So please pay attention to this before moving to slide number 3.



Ascelia Pharma is dedicated to improve the lives of people living with cancer by offering better treatment options. In particular, we focus on rare cancer conditions. Our business model is to identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within the orphan oncology space.



We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance, our lead program, is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical study. It will be the only product targeting an addressable market opportunity of $500 million to $600 million annually in the key markets. Oncoral is ready to start Phase 2 in the treatment of gastric cancer based on encouraging results in Phase 1 and a high level of unmet medical need.