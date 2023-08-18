Q2 2023 Ascelia Pharma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Magnus Corfitzen - Ascelia Pharma AB - CEO



Thank you. And welcome, everyone, to the webcast for Ascelia Pharma's Q2 report 2023. I am Magnus Corfitzen, CEO of Ascelia Pharma.



And with me today, I have Julie Brogren, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer; DÃ©spina Georgiadou, Chief Financial Officer; and Andreas Norlin, Chief Scientific Officer. We will go through the quarterly presentation and then open up for questions from the audience.



We will be making forward-looking statements on this call, so please pay attention to this.



Ascelia Pharma is dedicated to improve the life of people living with cancer by offering better treatment options. In particular, we focus on rare cancer conditions. Our business model is to identify, develop, and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs within orphan oncology.



We have two drugs in clinical development. Orviglance has completed patient enrollment in a global Phase 3 clinical study. Orviglance also has orphan drug designation from the FDA and is targeting an addressable market opportunity of $800 million.