Full Year 2019 AO World PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Geoffrey I. Cooper - AO World plc - Chairman



All right. Good morning, everybody. A couple of minutes late, for which I apologize.



Usual format this morning. For those that don't know me: I'm Geoff Cooper, Chairman. And I'm just going to do a few words upfront. And then I'm going to hand over to Mark, who's going to go through the financial performance, talk about performance in our last financial year. Then I'm going to hand over to John, first time back as our Chief Executive, to address you on his view and his priorities. And he'll say a bit more about that later.



As always at AO it's very, very busy. Lots goes on. One of the most important things we're always careful to watch out for is whether or not the propositions in the various parts of the AO ecosystem actually find favor with customers. Are we competitively positioned well? Do customers prefer what we have to offer to the offers of our competitors? I'm pleased to say we continue to see that across our business, and that's the true test to whether or not we've got good, strong business with growth potential. And we've seen