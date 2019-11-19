Half Year 2020 AO World PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Geoffrey I. Cooper - AO World plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and good morning to everyone listening over the web. I think we've got a select audience here, and I think you know everyone. I'm Geoff Cooper, Chairman. We've got John Roberts, Chief Executive; Mark Higgins, CFO, who'll be picking up in a moment.



I'm just going to say a few words of introduction before we go on. Today represents probably the first opportunity for John having reassumed the reins as chief executive to give you the conclusions from his fundamental review of the business. Upon arrival, John looked at every single aspect of the business, reviewed what we were doing, how we were doing it. No change of strategy for us, but he has supercharged our execution of strategy. His fundamental review has really supercharged the activity in the business. We've now got a sense of energy and a sense of pace in the business. And importantly, we've grasped, gripped some very important decisions, some of which you'll hear about this morning in the presentation from John, and also has renewed our focus on