Presentation
AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
Geoffrey I. Cooper - AO World plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Hello, everybody. Welcome to the AO World results presentation for the year ended March 2020. And as I hope most of you know, I'm Geoff Cooper, Chairman. I'm following our usual format. In a moment, I'm going to pass over to Mark Higgins, our CFO, who's going to take us through our financial performance for the last year. And then John Roberts, our CEO, will outline the considerable strategic progress we've made over the last 12 months.
Before I hand over to Mark, let me just run through the highlights of our year. Following John's reappointment as CEO in January 2019, he conducted a thorough health check of the
