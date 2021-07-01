Jul 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
John Roberts - AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to AO's full year results presentation. It has definitely been a very different year for all of us. At AO, we've seen significant strategic, operational and financial progress, a real step-change year. And we're updating you differently today as well. We think understanding the AO journey is really important. So Mark will run you through the financials in a moment, and then you'll hear more from me. At the end of the presentation, we'll be hosting a Q&A. So please stay on and don't be shy with your questions.
Mark Higgins - AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you, John. This has been a phenomenal 12 months, and one that has accelerated the strategic and market progress we've made over the last couple of years.
Total group revenue grew by 62% to GBP 1.7 billion. This came mainly from product sales, which increased as we all switched to online shopping when nonessential stores were shut. The mix of products in high demand
Preliminary Q4 2021 AO World PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...