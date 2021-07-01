Preliminary Q4 2021 AO World PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

John Roberts - AO World plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to AO's full year results presentation. It has definitely been a very different year for all of us. At AO, we've seen significant strategic, operational and financial progress, a real step-change year. And we're updating you differently today as well. We think understanding the AO journey is really important. So Mark will run you through the financials in a moment, and then you'll hear more from me. At the end of the presentation, we'll be hosting a Q&A. So please stay on and don't be shy with your questions.



Mark Higgins - AO World plc - Group CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you, John. This has been a phenomenal 12 months, and one that has accelerated the strategic and market progress we've made over the last couple of years.



Total group revenue grew by 62% to GBP 1.7 billion. This came mainly from product sales, which increased as we all switched to online shopping when nonessential stores were shut. The mix of products in high demand